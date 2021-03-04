FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kering in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kering has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

