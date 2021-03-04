FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Boosted by Analyst

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acerinox in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

