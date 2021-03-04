FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $341.57 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.67. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,451,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

