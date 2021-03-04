FY2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.01 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

