FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

