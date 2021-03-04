Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

