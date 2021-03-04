Gala Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $222.03 million and approximately $975,336.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

