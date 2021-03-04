GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GNT opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

