GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GNT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 77,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,266. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

