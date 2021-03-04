Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 157,689 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $69,847,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

