Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.49

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.49 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 179.90 ($2.35). Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 55,714 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £212.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

