GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank set a C$54.00 price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.52. 26,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$24.19 and a 1-year high of C$48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.88.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

