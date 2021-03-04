GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.63 ($34.85).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €30.28 ($35.62). 531,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.