Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $302,912.52 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $302,912.52 and $2,862.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00782695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Token Trading

