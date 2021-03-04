George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$115.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE WN opened at C$97.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. George Weston has a one year low of C$84.01 and a one year high of C$108.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,965.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,775.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.