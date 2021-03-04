Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GVDBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $3,835.92 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,748.00 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,981.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,127.17.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

