Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 301,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

