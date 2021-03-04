Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,324. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $668.37 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

