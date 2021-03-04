Global Partners (GLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $693.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

