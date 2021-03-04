Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $200.79 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.