Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Down 12.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 3,791,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,319,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of Golden Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter worth $138,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.