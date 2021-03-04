Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $3.74. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 34,063 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,200 shares of company stock worth $153,912. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

