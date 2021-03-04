Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

