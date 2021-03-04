GoWithMi (GMAT) Market Cap Tops $410,811.06

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, GoWithMi has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One GoWithMi coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GoWithMi has a total market cap of $410,811.06 and approximately $81,275.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.06 or 0.00788982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00027113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00033019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

GoWithMi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

