Grace Capital Acquires Shares of 16,200 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises approximately 1.3% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grace Capital owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $165,684,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $7,161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.23. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $263.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

