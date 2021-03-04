Grace Capital Trims Stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Grace Capital reduced its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP stock remained flat at $$28.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,667. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

