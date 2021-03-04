Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.