Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,200 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE USPH opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

