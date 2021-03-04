Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 683.08 ($8.92).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 697.40 ($9.11). 199,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 897.60 ($11.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 652.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 633.23. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.