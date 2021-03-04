Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Purchases C$86,904.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69.

TSE GWO opened at C$32.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.85. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWO. CSFB lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

