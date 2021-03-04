Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the January 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $19.62. 27,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,015. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $993.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

