Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

