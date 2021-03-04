Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Grid Dynamics worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.