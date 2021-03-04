Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 265,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,038. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

