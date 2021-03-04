Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.87. 2,174,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $239.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.