Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.2% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,054,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,781,000 after buying an additional 484,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 519,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

