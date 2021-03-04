Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 958,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 127,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.59. 1,069,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

