Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 978,163 shares of company stock valued at $156,121,365. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

