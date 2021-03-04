Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by 335.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE:HBB opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

