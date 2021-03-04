Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.90. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 38,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,159. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.