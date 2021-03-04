Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 38.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 197.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Insiders have sold 33,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

