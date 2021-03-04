Hancock Whitney Corp Has $795,000 Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $70.79 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

