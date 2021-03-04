Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in adidas were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 127.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of adidas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

