Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.12% of Molecular Templates worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTEM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $131,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,705,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,086. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

