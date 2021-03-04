Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $104,873,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

