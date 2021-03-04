Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 9,342 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Surmodics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,997 shares of company stock valued at $276,288 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Surmodics stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $745.30 million, a P/E ratio of 677.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

