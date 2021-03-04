Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.