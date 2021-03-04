Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $11,176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $9,597,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

