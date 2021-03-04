Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $506.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.