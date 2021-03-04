Haven Protocol Price Reaches $8.30 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.30 or 0.00016817 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $116.14 million and approximately $494,715.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,364.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.63 or 0.03163435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00375040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01042942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00432980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00376402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00250560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,989,402 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

